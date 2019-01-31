Watch: Iranian commander threatens Israel with annihilation

Deputy Commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards: Zionists know that any new war will lead to Israel's annihilation.

The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, recently warned Israel that any new war would lead to its annihilation.

Salami’s comments were made in a speech that aired in November of 2018 on Iranian Ofogh TV. The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Wednesday published a translated video of the remarks.

The Iranian commander said that there are Lebanese, Iraqis, Afghanis, Pakistanis, Iranians, and Yemenis in Syria, and that the "united Islamic army… necessary to wipe out the wrongdoers" has been formed.

He added that the Zionists know that any new war they start would not just be in Lebanon and that it would lead to Israel's annihilation. Salami further said that the powerbase of the Revolution has expanded from the eastern Mediterranean to the north of the Red Sea, and that the Islamic world is being formed "as a basis for a new civilization."

"The scope of our missile ability has grown… Obviously, this is not our only capability, but it is the one that our enemy fears," he claimed.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel, including Salami, who in April of 2018 warned the Jewish state that its military bases were within reach.

In October, he issued a direct threat to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, advising him "practice swimming in the Mediterranean" because he would be forced to abandon his country.

Most of the threats against Israel come from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Last June, Khamenei launched a Twitter tirade against Israel, saying that “the Zionist regime will perish in the not-so-far future.”

Earlier that month, he called Israel “a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated”. Khamenei also attacked Netanyahu and branded him a “child killer”.

Even Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has been described by some Western officials as a “moderate”, has threatened Israel.

This past November, Rouhani called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and urged Muslim nations worldwide to unite and destroy Israel while also adding that Israel is a "fake regime".

Rouhani has in the past called Israel “illegitimate”. Shortly after being elected in 2013, he called Israel an "old wound" that "should be removed". Iranian media later claimed that Rouhani’s remarks were distorted.