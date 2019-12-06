Likud calls on Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, to join coalition

As municipal leaders call on MK Liberman to join coalition, Likud's Min. Katz turns to Yitzhak Rabin's successors.

Municipal leaders from the Likud party have called on the Yisrael Beytenu party to "come home," Maariv reported.

These leaders are planning to hold a conference in Petah Tikva with the goal of convincing Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman to join a narrow right-wing coalition, essentially re-creating the government as it was between 2015-2018.

Separately, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz called on the Labor-Gesher party to join a coalition.

In an interview with Army Radio, Katz said, "[Labor Chairman MK] Amir Peretz is caught in a promise...since when does the Labor party rule out sitting with the Likud? Since when do [former Prime Minister Yitzhak] Rabin's successors rule out sitting with the Likud?"

After Israeli prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu failed to form a government, Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz was tasked with the job. However, Gantz as well failed to form a government within the allocated time.

Following Gantz's failure, the Knesset began a 21-day period in which any MK can attempt to form a coalition by garnering the support of 61 MKs. If no one succeeds in forming a coalition by next week - when the grace period ends - Israel will be forced to hold very unpopular third elections.