Blue and White leader Benny Gantz returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday evening, signalling the end of his attempts to form a coalition.

Both Gantz and incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have failed to form a government more than two months after the last elections.

Members of the Knesset will now have the opportunity to recommend a candidate for prime minister over the next three weeks, However, a third round of elections appears likely.

"Gantz told the president that he is also committed in the remaining 21 days to continue to make every effort to form a good government for Israeli citizens." the Blue and White party said in a statement.