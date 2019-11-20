No government:
Gantz returns mandate to president

Blue and White leader fails to form coalition.

Gary Willig,

Benny Gantz
Elad Malka

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin Wednesday evening, signalling the end of his attempts to form a coalition.

Both Gantz and incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have failed to form a government more than two months after the last elections.

Members of the Knesset will now have the opportunity to recommend a candidate for prime minister over the next three weeks, However, a third round of elections appears likely.

"Gantz told the president that he is also committed in the remaining 21 days to continue to make every effort to form a good government for Israeli citizens." the Blue and White party said in a statement.

