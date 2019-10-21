Netanyahu returns mandate to Rivlin

PM returns mandate to form government 2 days before it expires. Gantz next to have chance to form coalition.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin Monday night after failing to form a coalition of 61 MKs.

"A short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government," Netanyahu said in a video on his Facebook page.

Netanyahu's mandate was scheduled to expire on Wednesday. He had the option of seeking a two-week extension, but reportedly believed that he would not receive the extension in light of the impasse in talks to form a unity government.

Rivlin will most likely now give the mandate to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who will have 28 days to form a coalition.