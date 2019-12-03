'No unity government unless Gantz takes first turn as PM'

The Blue and White party's negotiating team sent a message to Likud's negotiating team, telling them that there will be no more meetings between the teams, since no real progress has been made.

Journalist Zeev Kam reported on Kan Reshet Bet that Blue and White's team had decided to cut contact with the Likud, unless the Likud agrees to allow Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to be first in a rotation deal.

In an attempt to convince the Likud to cave, Blue and White said that it would pass a special law to allow Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to serve as Deputy Prime Minister with privleges equal to that of the PM, so that he will not be forced to resign his Cabinet positiion after he is indicted.

While Gantz is oinsisting on serving as prime minister for the first two years of a unity government, Netanyahu has asked for a mere 3-4 months, after which Gantz could serve in the position for the remaining three-and-a-half years of the government's term.

Gantz has claimed that he insists on taking the first part of therotation because he fears Netanyahu will not keep his word and will instead to topple the government after his turn ends, but has not promised that he and the other Blue and White leaders will not call early elections to avoid violating their main campaign promise - to bring down Netanyahu.