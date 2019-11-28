Proposal: Netanyahu would serve as PM for 3-4 months

New Likud proposal would see Netanyahu serving very short time as PM before reverting to being an ordinary MK.

Members of the Likud party's negotiating team, Ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin, drew up a new proposal for a unity government, Likud sources stated.

According to the proposal published by Channel 13 News, Netanyahu will serve as prime minister first. However, he will serve for a very short period of time - only three or four months, rather than the full year as he would have under previous proposals.

Following his brief period as prime minister Netanyahu would revert to being an ordinary Knesset member without any ministerial or governmental positions.

The Blue and White party has not yet responded to the proposal. Earlier, the party stated that it would not sit in a unity government with Netanyahu for any period of time following the attorney general's decision to indict him.

"Blue and White's leadership has no faith in Netanyahu - not even for a single day," a senior Blue and White official told Yisrael Hayom. "You can't trust him and do business with him, as they say."