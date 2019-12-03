Jimmy Carter hospitalized again

Former US President admitted to hospital for urinary tract infection, days after being discharged after recovering from surgery.

Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Georgia over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, The Hill reported on Monday.

He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, said a statement from the Carter Center.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” his spokeswoman said, adding that another statement will be released once he is discharged from the hospital.

The 95-year-old former President was just released from hospital last week after spending more than two weeks recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls.

Carter turned 95 in October, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone.

Later that month he was hospitalized after falling in his home and suffering a minor pelvic fracture.

Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, has made some controversial statements with regards to Israel in the past.

In 2015, he said there is “zero chance” for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, while blaming Israel for the deadlock in the peace process.

That year Carter also said he would not meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who had refused to meet him in any case, saying doing so would be a "waste of time."