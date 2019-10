Former president suffers pelvic fracture after fall in his Georgia home.

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital following his fall in his home two days ago, the Carter Center announced Thursday.

Carter, 95, was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture on Tuesday.

Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said Carter "is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes."