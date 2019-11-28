Jimmy Carter released from hospital two weeks after surgery

95-year-old former president underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls.

Former US President Jimmy Carter was released from a Georgia hospital on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," the Carter Center said in a statement quoted by NBC News.

The statement said the Carters were grateful for supportive prayers, notes and cards they had received during his stay at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The former president underwent the surgery on November 11.

Carter turned 95 in October, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone.

Later that month he was hospitalized after falling in his home and suffering a minor pelvic fracture.

Two years ago, he was rushed to a hospital after he became severely dehydrated at a worksite for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Canada.

In August 2015, Carter underwent surgery to remove a “small mass” on his liver. 17 days later, however, Carter revealed that he had been diagnosed with melanoma, which had metastasized to his brain, and that he was undergoing treatment.

In December 2015, Carter stated that no evidence of cancerous tumors had been found following his treatment.