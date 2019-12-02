IRGC commander: Our missiles are aimed at 21 US bases

IRGC commander says Iran can launch 20,000 missiles per day, is prepared for “the greatest war against the greatest enemy.”

General Allahnoor Noorollahi, a top advisor to the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Officers College, said in a speech in Bushehr this past Friday that 21 of the American bases in the region constitute targets for Iran’s missiles.

Claiming that NATO said Iran can launch 20,000 missiles per day, General Noorollahi suggested that Iran has even greater capabilities, and he said that Iran has prepared itself for “the greatest war against the greatest enemy.”

He stressed that Iran’s enemy is the United States and cited a speech by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in which Khamenei threatened to raze Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground if Israel made any “mistake.”

The speech, which aired on Bushehr TV, was delivered at an event commemorating 40 years since the establishment of the Basij and was translated by the Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI).

The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Iranian officials regularly threaten the US and Israel, including Khamenei who last year took to Twitter to blast both countries.

“Today, to hell with the US and Zionist regime for threatening the Iranian nation. Their threats and atrocities have so far failed and will continue to fail; the sanctions will also be defeated by the grace of resistance,” he wrote at the time.

A commander in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) declared in July that US regional bases and its aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles and warned, “Our missiles will destroy their aircraft carriers if they make a mistake.”