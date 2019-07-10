Iranian commander: Our missiles can destroy US aircraft carriers

Commander in Revolutionary Guards: US regional bases and its aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles.

A commander in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday that US regional bases and its aircraft carriers in the Gulf are within the range of Iranian missiles, Reuters reported, citing the Tasnim news agency.

“American bases are within the range of our missiles … Our missiles will destroy their aircraft carriers if they make a mistake,” said the commander, Hossein Nejat.

“Americans are very well aware of the consequences of a military confrontation with Iran,” he added.

His comments come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran, which have been ongoing since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers and imposed crippling financial sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

This week, Iran announced that it would expand its uranium enrichment beyond the limit permitted in the deal.

Trump said in response to the move, “Iran better be careful, because you enrich for one reason, and I won’t tell you what that reason is, but it’s no good. They better be careful.”

The President told reporters that "Iran's doing a lot of bad things" but also vowed they "will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Tensions have exacerbated since Iran shot down a US drone, claiming it violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of the drone, but pulled back from launching them. He later made clear that he had not called off the planned strike on Iran but rather simply stopped it from going forward at that time.