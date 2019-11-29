Several wounded in stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police say several people wounded in stabbing incident on shopping street in The Hague.

Dutch police said on Friday several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.

First responders from the city's emergency services unit rushed to the scene.

The incident occurred in the city’s main shopping street, according to reports.

No further details are available at this time.

The incident in The Hague came hours after two people were killed in a terrorist stabbing attack at London Bridge.

Officers who were called to the scene shot and killed the suspect at the scene. Londoners disarmed the knife-wielding attacker before police showed up.

Last year, two people were stabbed in the main railway station in Amsterdam in what local authorities said was a terrorist attack.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)