Netherlands to remain on high terror alert

Netherlands' threat level to remain at four on a scale that tops out at five following Friday's stabbing attack.

The Netherlands' threat level will remain at four on a scale that tops out at five following a double stabbing at the city's main railway station on Friday, the country’s counter-terror chief Dick Schoof said Saturday night, according to The Associated Press.

"Sadly, this reprehensible act fits into the current threat assessment," added Schoof.

Earlier on Saturday, Dutch police said the stabbing incident was a terror attack.

Initially, an eyewitness said the motive for the stabbing appeared to be a quarrel during which one side drew a knife. However, a statement from Amsterdam's city council said the suspect had indicated that his motive was terrorism.

The attacker, a 19-year-old from Afghanistan who holds a German residency permit, was shot and arrested by local police.

His home is currently being searched by German authorities, and he himself remains hospitalized and under surveillance.