Amsterdam: Three injured in stabbing attack

Three people were injured in a stabbing attack at an Amsterdam train station.

The count includes two victims, as well as the stabber himself, who was injured by a bullet. All three were transferred for treatment, the NL Times reported.

Police fired at the suspect before arresting him.

AT5 reported that witnesses saw two people start fighting on the train platform. As the flight escalated, one of them drew his knife.

It is not yet clear what the motive for the stabbing was.