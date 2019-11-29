Hamas: Teen shot dead along Gaza border

Despite cancellation of weekly "March of the Return" riots, several Gazans approach the border fence.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said on Friday that Israeli forces shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian Arab near the border with Gaza.

Despite the fact that Hamas cancelled the weekly riots along the Gaza border known as the “March of the Return”, a small number of Gazans still approached the border fence.

"We are looking into information about the death of a Palestinian," an IDF spokesman told AFP.

"In recent hours, dozens of protesters assembled close to the security barrier in the Gaza Strip," the spokesman said.

"Several attempts to approach the barrier and sabotage it were made and several explosive devices were thrown at the barrier. Israeli forces used riot dispersal methods and live ammunition," he added.

The weekly “March of the Return” riots, orchestrated by Hamas, had been held every Friday since March of 2018 until two weeks ago.

Hamas cancelled the riots at that time, likely due to the efforts being made through mediators to achieve a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

