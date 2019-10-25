4,000 take part in weekly Gaza border riots

4,000 Arabs throw explosives and firebombs as part of weekly "March of the Return" protests. Hamas says 50 injured.

About 4,000 Palestinian Arabs protested on Friday along the Gaza border fence, throwing explosives and firebombs. IDF soldiers used riot dispersal means to disperse the demonstrations.

According to the Hamas-run “health ministry” in the Gaza Strip, 50 Palestinian Arabs were injured in the demonstrations on the fence, 23 of which as a result of live fire.

The “March of the Return” protests, orchestrated by Hamas, have been going on every Friday since March of 2018.

In protests two weeks ago, the rioters threw explosives and firebombs at the border fence and toward a military jeep. Several suspects crossed the fence in the northern Gaza Strip and returned immediately to Gazan territory.

Three weeks ago, Hamas claimed a Palestinian Arab was killed by Israeli fire during the weekly clashes.

