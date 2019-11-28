Dvir Sorek's father expresses disappointment over 'excessive caution' resulting in son's murderers' houses only being destroyed last night.

Dov Sorek's father Yoav today expressed disappointment that the demolition of his son's killer houses took place only this morning, about three-and-a-half months after the murder.

In response to Channel 13 News, Sorek said, "It's a shame this wasn't done immediately, in a way that would strengthen deterrence and possibly prevent the next attack.

"The excessive caution and the right to delay using the Supreme Court ignores the fact that houses aren't alive. They can be rebuilt, while deterrence is a matter of timing," he added.

IDF fighters, in coordination with Border Police and Civil Administration forces, demolished overnight Wednesday the homes of Qassam Aaraf Khalil Issafara, Nassir Salah Khalil Issafara, Ahmad Aaraf Khalil Issafara and Yusuf Said Attia Zahur in Beit Kahil, near Hevron.

The operatives were part of the squad that carried out the stabbing attack near Migdal Oz on August 8, 2019, in which IDF soldier Dvir Sorek was murdered.

During the operation, violent clashes ensued, involving dozens of Muslims who hurled rocks and burning tires at the IDF fighters.