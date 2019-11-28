Report: IDF demolishing terrorist homes near Hevron

IDF forces entered the Palestinian Arab village of Beit Kahil, near Hevron, overnight Wednesday, Reshet Bet radio reported, citing Palestinian Arab sources.

According to the report, the forces brought engineering tools with them and are preparing to demolish the homes of the terrorists who murdered IDF soldier Dvir Sorek near Migdal Oz in August.

Two weeks ago, Supreme Court approved the demolition of the homes of the four terrorists involved in Sorek’s murder, rejecting the petitions filed by the families of the terrorists against the demolition.

Sorek was stabbed to death outside of the Midgal Oz yeshiva in Gush Etzion, where he had been studying. Sorek had been on his way back to the yeshiva after he purchased books in Jerusalem, when the two terrorists attacked him, stabbing him to death before fleeing the scene.

Days later, Israeli security forces captured the two terrorists.