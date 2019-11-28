Katz to the UN: Disarm Hezbollah

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded on Wednesday to the UN report about Hezbollah’s terrorist activity on the Israel-Lebanon border.

"The report notes statements by Hezbollah officials about holding accurate missiles, and calls for the implementation of Security Council resolutions on the disarmament of Hezbollah," said Katz.

“I urge the UN Secretary General and the Security Council to fully implement all relevant Security Council resolutions on Lebanon and disarm Hezbollah. In addition, the UN should declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization because of its involvement in terrorist activities against Israel and countries in the region," he added.

According to a report Wednesday by Israel Hayom, the UN report, which was signed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expresses “concerns” regarding the Hezbollah terror attack on an IDF position in northern Israel in September.

The report comes as the UNIFIL renews the mandate for its peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, during a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah – and Iranian proxy – as well as recent protests inside of Lebanon.

In the report, Guterres wrote that the September attack by Hezbollah forces on the IDF reflects the growing danger presented by armed groups operating outside of the Lebanese government’s control. Hezbollah and other groups, added Guterres, are violating UN Security Council resolution 1701.

The Lebanese government must take the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah and other groups in southern Lebanon, Guterres concluded.