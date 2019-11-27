UN Secretary-General to Lebanon: Disarm Hezbollah

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has called on the Lebanese government to disarm the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, with a new UN report confirming Israeli claims that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) force in southern Lebanon is unable to operate in Hezbollah-controlled areas.

According to a report Wednesday by Israel Hayom, the UN report, which was signed by Secertary-General Guterres, expresses “concerns” regarding the Hezbollah terror attack on an IDF position in northern Israel in September.

The report comes as the UNIFIL renews the mandate for its peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, during a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah – and Iranian proxy – as well as recent protests inside of Lebanon.

In the report, Guterres wrote that the September attack by Hezbollah forces on the IDF reflects the growing danger presented by armed groups operating outside of the Lebanese government’s control. Hezbollah and other groups, added Guterres, are violating UN Security Council resolution 1701.

The Lebanese government must take the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah and other groups in southern Lebanon, Guterres concluded.

Currently, UNIFIL’s ability to move and operate in southern Lebanon is severely hampered, the report states, with UNIFIL forces barred from inspecting the area where the missiles were launched at the IDF position in northern Israel in September.