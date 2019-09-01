'Multiple hits': Missiles fired from Lebanon at northern Israel

Hezbollah claims IDF tank destroyed in missile attack on northern Israel. IDF orders bomb shelters opened in all border towns.

Multiple projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, landing in or around the town of Avivim, near the Israel-Lebanese border, the IDF reported Sunday afternoon.

According to the preliminary IDF report, the projectiles were anti-tank missiles, which were fired at army vehicles near the border, as well as an IDF base.

An IDF spokesperson said that there were “a number of hits” scored by the missile attack from southern Lebanon, but did not specify if there were any casualties.

“A number of anti- tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an IDF base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed.”

Israeli forces “returned fire at the source of the fire and at targets in southern Lebanon,” the IDF spokesperson continued.

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, adding that it had destroyed an IDF vehicle.

Hezbollah “destroyed a military vehicle on the road to the Avivim barracks, killing and wounding those inside," the terror group said in a statement.

The IDF has ordered that all towns four kilometers or less from the Lebanese border be placed on alert, instructing residents to remain indoors and ordering the opening of public bomb shelters.

Residents have not yet been instructed to evacuate to nearby bomb shelters, however, with the IDF adding that sirens will be sounded should evacuation become necessary.

The IDF has also ordered farmers to cease all activity near the Lebanese border, and has asked drivers to avoid travel on intercity roads in the four-kilometer border zone.

The missiles were fired two days after Hezbollah vowed to attack Israel following an alleged Israeli attack on a facility in Beirut on August 25th.

A report by Kuwait's Al Rai claimed that Hezbollah planned to strike Israeli targets within 72 hours, beginning last Friday.