These are the disputes between Likud and Blue and White

Likud and Blue and White disagree on several issues, preventing the sides from moving forward with unity.

The Blue and White party has decided to give a chance to the outline proposed by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, according to which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will remain in office for a few months and then be replaced by Benny Gantz.

Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday that the disputes between the parties concern a number of major issues. First is the opposition from Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon to sit in a government headed by Netanyahu, even for a short period.

In addition, Gantz is demanding that during Netanyahu's incapacitation period, he will not serve as acting Prime Minister, but will be considered a full time Prime Minister. Likud is not prepared to meet this condition.

The outline in question was presented to President Reuven Rivlin last week but he refused to adopt it, likely due to an attempt at maintaining neutrality.

Earlier, following a meeting with Edelstein, Ya'alon made it clear that he does not intend to sit in a government with Netanyahu. "We will not sit in a government led by Binyamin Netanyahu as long he has not been acquitted in court of the serious charges against him."

"I made it clear that Blue and White is trying to form a unity government with the Likud, as we announced from the beginning. We have also made it clear that we are ready for a rotation in the post of Prime Minister, on condition that Benny Gantz is first. We will continue to strive for unity and do everything possible to avoid another election, but we will not deviate from our values and commitments to our voters,” Ya'alon wrote on Twitter.