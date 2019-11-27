Knesset Speaker: Government emergency

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein made a last-ditch effort to avert a third election Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Edelstein said, "A week ago the mandate to form the government was passed to the Knesset battered, worn and accompanied by great feelings of anger and public frustration. Time passes and everyone seems to have given up and we have returned too quickly to slogans and election calculations."

"Israel is in the midst of a governmental emergency. It is indeed truly alarming. This is the moment of truth in Israeli politics. There will be no other moment. This is the moment to choose between leadership and cowardice. This is the moment of truth in Israeli politics. Between leadership and cowardice. We must connect with the longing for the public - the entire public - and a tremendous crisis of confidence. This is the moment to say: enough is enough," the Knesset Speaker added.

He said that he had appealed to the party leaders to hold intensive talks to form a unity government.

"I contacted the two major party leaders today and asked them to instruct the two negotiating teams to meet again tonight in my office. I am pleased to announce that my appeal has been positively met by the two leaders and tonight, the attempt to restore sanity to Israel will begin," Edelstein concluded.