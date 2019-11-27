Ya'alon: We will not sit with Netanyahu until he is cleared

Moshe Ya'alon spoke to the Knesset Speaker, saying that in the current situation no joint government will be formed

Moshe Ya'alon, a senior official in the Blue and White Party, spoke to the Knesset Speaker, Yuli Edelstein, saying that his party will not sit with the Prime Minister in a joint government.

"We will not sit with Netanyahu in the current situation, as long as he is not cleared from the charges against him.'

"I met with the Speaker of the Knesset in an attempt to prevent elections. I made it clear that we want a unity government with Likud, and we are willing to rotate prime ministers, as long as Gantz is first. We will carry on working towards unity and to prevent elections."

Edelstein said "A week ago the jurisdiction to form a government was given to the Knesset, bruised and battered and accompanied by public rage and despair. A week has passed and it seems that everybody has already given up."

"Israel is in a political crises. This is a moment of truth. This is the moment to choose leadership over fear. This is the time to say, enough is enough."

Edelstein added that he has met with all the party leaders in an attempt to form a government.