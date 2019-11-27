Report: Breitbart bureau chief advising Netanyahu on indictments

Breitbart News Middle East bureau chief Aaron Klein is advising Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's public relations campaign against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to indict him for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Channel 13 News correspondent Barak Ravid reported Wednesday evening.

In his decision Thursday, Mandeblit found that there was sufficient evidence to charge the Prime Minister with bribery in the Case 4000 investigation, as well as with fraud and breach of trust in both the Case 1000 and Case 2000 investigations.

According to Ravid, Klein "wanted to volunteer" to help Netanyahu's media campaign in response to the indictments. Klein has participated in several meetings with Netanyahu and his staff as an unpaid adviser.

Netanyahu, who has denied the allegations against him, called the indictment a “coup” attempt, and vowed to continue serving as prime minister.

"I respect the Israeli judicial authorities very much. They have earned a world-wide name and rightly so. But one has to be blind to not see that something not good is happening with the police and the prosecutor's office," Netanyahu said.

"Today we see an attempt to make a government coup against the prime minister with false allegations and in the process of tainted and biased investigations."

He further accused prosecutors of attempting to unseat him through undemocratic means: "The rule of law requires equality and not how it turned out in my case and in many cases. The citizens of Israel know it. The one to decide who will be prime minister is the citizens of Israel. This is the essence of democracy, the majority decides and it isn't determined or thwarted elsewhere. All these breakdowns should be checked. You can't get rid of witnesses with extortion and threats. This is not democracy. For the sake of democracy and for the rule of law, what's spoiled has to be corrected. No one's above the law - no prime minister, no president, no police, and no prosecutor's office. But I am sure of one thing - those who should elect the prime minister are Israeli citizens and not anyone else."