Netanyahu charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday that he has decided to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000.

The decision was made after a four-day hearing on the prime minister's cases last month and after three weeks of marathon hearings in the Attorney-General's office.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will make an official announcement on the charges at 7:30 PM Israel time Thursday evening.