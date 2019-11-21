PM vows not to step down as prime minister following AG's decision to indict him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Thursday to the Attorney General's decision to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

"I respect the Israeli judicial authorities very much. They have earned a world-wide name and rightly so. But one has to be blind to not see that something not good is happening with the police and the prosecutor's office," Netanyahu said.

"Today we see an attempt to make a government coup against the prime minister with false allegations and in the process of tainted and biased investigations.

"I've given my life for the State. I fought for it and was wounded for it."

"The Attorney General published the final indictment in a rushed fashion at this most sensitive time. The initial indictment was also published during an election.

The timing of this decision throws the legal process against me into question. We need law enforcement authorities that can be trusted by the public. The tainted investigation against me created new crimes - that is disgraceful to me and to Israel."

"The police are aware that they have lost the public's faith," Netanyahu said, adding that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit caved in to State Attorney Shai Nitzan's pressure.

"I won't step down," Netanyahu asserted. "I will continue to lead the country."