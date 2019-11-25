Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

US Supreme Court Justice released from hospital two days after being hospitalized for chills and fever.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Sunday, the court said.

“She is home and doing well,” the court said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Ginsburg, 86, began experiencing symptoms of chills and fever on Friday. She went to a hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for more evaluations, the court said.

The court said on Saturday that her symptoms have abated after antibiotics and fluids and that was expected to be released from the hospital the following day.

Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the court and one of its three Jewish justices, has faced several health scares over the past year.

Just last week, Ginsburg returned to the bench after missing courtroom arguments due to illness.

In January, Ginsburg missed arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the US Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

In November of 2018, she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Jewish judge was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.

Ginsburg had a fall out with US President Donald Trump before he was elected, when she said in interviews she "can't imagine what the country would be" with Trump as president.

She later acknowledged her comments were “ill-advised” and added, “Judges should avoid commenting on a candidate for public office. In the future I will be more circumspect.”