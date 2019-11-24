Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fever and chills

US Supreme Court's oldest justice taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital after suffering from fever and chills, possibly from an infection.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Friday night.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a bout of chills and fever earlier on Friday, a Supreme Court spokesman said on Saturday, according to the New York Times. She was being evaluated and treated for possible infection.

She received intravenous antibiotics and fluids, and could be released as early as Sunday morning, spokeswoman, Kathleen Arberg, said.

Ginsburg returned to the bench on Monday, after missing courtroom arguments on Nov. 13 for what a court spokesperson said was a stomach virus.

On Friday, Ginsburg participated in the regular closed-door conference with other justices, Arberg said. She then stayed at the court until midday before she went to a meeting outside the court where she started feeling ill.

Ginsburg, 86, underwent treatment in August for “a localized malignant tumor” on her pancreas. She had surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung, her third bout with cancer.

She is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal minority. She is the high court’s oldest justice.