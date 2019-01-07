Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses Supreme Court hearing for first time

Justice Ginsburg misses arguments in Supreme Court for first time in 25 years following cancer surgery.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

The Jewish jurist is working from home following the Dec. 21 operation, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The high court returned to hear arguments on Monday following a recess.

Ginsburg, 85, has had two other bouts of cancer. Following the surgery last month, she was declared cancer-free.

She leads the court’s liberal minority and in 2018 vowed to serve another five years, past a second term for President Donald Trump if he is re-elected.