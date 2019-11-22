Corbyn would suspend arms sales to Israel if elected

Labour manifesto says party would suspend sale of arms to Israel due to "violation of the human rights of Palestinian civilians".

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would, if elected Prime Minister, seek to impose an embargo on arms sales to Israel.

According to the Labour manifesto, which was published on the party’s website on Thursday, Labour under Corbyn would “immediately suspend the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen and to Israel for arms used in violation of the human rights of Palestinian civilians, and conduct a root-and-branch reform of our arms exports regime so ministers can never again turn a blind eye to British-made weapons being used to target innocent civilians.”

The manifesto also says the party would seek to “reform the international rules-based order to secure justice and accountability for breaches of human rights and international law”. Among the examples cited is “the illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip”.

Last year, Labour passed a motion criticizing Israel and backing a freeze on British arms sales to Israel.

The party at the time criticized Israel’s use of force against Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza and called for more British government funding for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

The publication of the manifesto comes as Labour continues to be embroiled in a scandal over anti-Semitism in the party.

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements in recent years, and the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the anti-Semitism within it.

Corbyn, who took control of the Labour Party in 2015, has faced ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism, both over his history of hostility towards Israel and support for anti-Israel terrorist groups, as well as the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric within the party.

A 2018 poll found that nearly 86% of British Jews believe the Labour leader is anti-Semitic, compared to just 8.3% who believe he is not.

A poll conducted for The Jewish Chronicle last month found that just 7% of British Jews would even consider voting for Labour in this December’s general election.