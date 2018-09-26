UK Labour Party backs freeze on arms sales to Israel

British Labour Party criticizes Israel’s use of force against protesters on Gaza border, calls for more government funding for UNRWA.

The British Labour Party on Tuesday passed a motion criticizing Israel and backing a freeze on British arms sales to Israel, JTA reported.

The party criticized Israel’s use of force against Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza and called for more British government funding for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

Before and during the votes some delegates waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and chanted “Free Palestine”, according to JTA.

The move comes as the Labour Party has been rocked by anti-Semitism in recent years.

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements, and the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the anti-Semitism within it.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under fire as well for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends” and continues to be plagued by incidents of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel statements.

The Daily Mail recently published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

Corbyn, who insists he is not an anti-Semite, did so again in an interview on Sunday with the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

"Anti-Semitism is a scourge in any society, I have opposed it all my life," he said, when asked to personally apologize for incidents of anti-Semitism in his party.

Asked by Marr whether he is an anti-Semite, Corbyn replied, "No. Absolutely not. I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism."