86% of UK Jews say Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic

The overwhelming majority of Jews in the United Kingdom believe that UK Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic, a new poll shows.

According to a poll conducted on behalf of The Jewish Chronicle and published last Thursday, 85.9% of Jews in Britain believe that Corbyn is an anti-Semite. Just 8.3% said they think Corbyn is not anti-Semitic.

By comparison, just 1.72% of UK Jews say Prime Minister Theresa May is anti-Semitic, compared to 89.91% who say she is not.

The poll was conducted by the Survation polling agency between August 12th and September 4th, and included 710 respondents. In a recent Survation poll of the general population of the UK, 39% of respondents said they believed Corbyn is anti-Semitic.

The new Survation poll also shows that British Jews believe Corbyn’s anti-Semitism is highly reflective of his Labour Party generally, with 85.6% ranking the party as being highly or very highly anti-Semitic (on a five-point scale, 4 being highly anti-Semitic, and 5 very highly).

Most Jews believe the ruling Conservative Party to be one of the least anti-Semitic parties in the UK, with 71.16% saying there were low or very low levels of anti-Semitism in the party. Just 6.14% said there was high or very high levels of anti-Semitism in the Conservative Party.

The Liberal Democratic Party was viewed generally to be more anti-Semitic than the Conservative Party, but still significantly less so than the Labour Party, with 11.2% of respondents saying there are high or very high levels of anti-Semitism in the Liberal Democratic Party, compared to 53.39% who said there were low or very low levels of anti-Semitism.

The nationalist, Eurosceptic United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) was also generally perceived to have relatively high levels of anti-Semitism, though still far less than Labour, with 45.92% of respondents saying there are high or very high levels of anti-Semitism in UKIP.

The poll also found that more than a third (38.55%) of UK Jews would seriously consider leaving the country if Corbyn became Prime Minister. Just over half (51.71%) said they would not seriously consider emigrating if Corbyn became Prime Minister.

Corbyn and the Labour Party has faced a string of scandals involving anti-Semitism and accusations of bigotry in recent months.

The Daily Mail recently published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

That week, the Times of London published a picture of Corbyn meeting with the leader-in-exile of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, only weeks before its members carried out an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which six people were murdered.

Later, it was revealed that Corbyn attended a conference with a convicted Hamas leader who was jailed in Israel for his role in orchestrating a string of terrorist attacks that killed more than 100 people between 2001 and 2002.

Last week, the Daily Mail exposed remarks made by Corbyn in 2010 in which he hinted that Israeli officials were controlling the speeches made by British MPs.

Moreover, dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements in recent years, and the party has been criticized for its failure to deal with the anti-Semitism within it.

Labour has also come under fire for its refusal to adopt all the examples in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, though the party’s ruling body is expected to convene on Tuesday and decide whether to adopt all examples.