Will Gideon Sa'ar unseat Netanyahu?

'We need to internalize that the era of Netanyahu is over and bring about a change,' a Likud source says.

In light of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's announcement on Thursday evening that he is indicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar's statement earlier on Thursday that he will demand new Likud leadership primaries takes on new meaning.

Politicians from the left and center are calling for Netanyahu to step down but even within Likud voices of dissent are being heard. A Mako report on Thursday night quoted a Likud source as saying: "We need to internalize that the era of Netanyahu is over and bring about a change."

MK Gideon Sa'ar, Netanyahu's long-time nemesis in Likud, said that the right thing to do is set up a time for Likud leadership primaries. He added that he thinks he should be the next Likud chairman because he'll "be able to form a government and unite Israel."

Another senior Likud figure will also run against Netanyahu if primaries take place, a Kan News report said on Thursday night. The report added that the politician made his decision following Mandelblit's decision to indict Netanyahu.