Gantz: A sad day for Israel

Netanyahu's rival, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, responded to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's announcement on Thursday evening that he is indicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and breach of trust. "It's a very sad day for the state of Israel," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

Yair Lapid, number two in Blue and White, stated: "This is a sad day for the state of Israel and for me personally but the announcement by the Attorney General has one clear conclusion: Binyamin Netanyahu cannot continue to serve as prime minister of Israel."

"It is unthinkable that a prime minister will order strikes in Syria at night and fight with witnesses in the morning. It is unthinkable that the person responsible for our children’s education system will be under indictment for serious criminal charges. It is unthinkable that the person responsible for defending our justice system from outside influences will accuse it of caving to outside influences. And mostly it is unthinkable that he will drag the entire country down into dangerous depths that will end in an unprecedented internal crisis and even violence."

"Until the last few years, Binyamin Netanyahu dedicated his life to strengthening the state of Israel. If he still cares about the country he should do one more thing for it - resign.”