Netanyahu calls emergency Likud meeting

PM Netanyahu says he knows 'with certainty' that MK Gantz's party has agreed to form 'dangerous' minority gov't supported by Arabs.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday held an emergency meeting with ministers and members of the Likud party.

"We are facing an emergency situation the likes of which Israel has never seen before," he said. "There has been an agreement in the Blue and White party that they will form a minority government with the Joint Arab List. We know with certainty that this decision has been made."

"Elections is a disaster, but the formation of a government which is dependent on the Arab parties is an even greater disaster. This is a historical danger to Israel's security. It causes serious harm to Israel's security.

"They denied it when we said this during the elections. We need to warn people of this danger. We need to work together and warn against this.

"This is a government which will be dependent on the supporters of Islamic Jihad and Hamas. This is a slap in the face to IDF soldiers, by three former IDF Chiefs of Staff. A government such as this cannot be formed, even for a single hour."

Netanyahu added that Yisrael Beytenu's Chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, seems to be working with the Blue and White party on the matter.

"Liberman, according to all the signs, has come to an agreement with them. None of them are denying it," he explained.

"Tomorrow we will hold an emergency meeting of the Likud party. We will bring in the leaders of the nationalistic camp. We have the option to stop this. We need to rally the public so that we can bring down this government via the opposition, immediately.

"We cannot allow this to happen.

"Blue and White has not held any negotiations with the Likud for over ten days," he noted.

Nearly half of Blue and White voters - 44% - do not want their party to form a government dependent on the Joint Arab List.