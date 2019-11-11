Poll: 44% of Blue and White voters oppose government with Arabs

A survey by veteran pollster Meno Geva for Galei Zahal Radio showed that 44% of Blue and White voters oppose the formation of a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List.
Such a government would include the Yisrael Beytenu party, with the Joint Arab List remaining outside the coalition but voting with it on key issues to allow for the 61-MK majority needed to pass laws.
A full 59% of respondents voiced opposition to such a government, while just 34% said they supported the idea.
The poll also showed that 43% of respondents did not think the appointment of MK Naftali Bennett (New Right) as Defense Minister was appropriate.
Of those, 19% of Likud voters thought the appointment inappropriate, compared to 74% of Blue and White voters.