Poll: 44% of Blue and White voters oppose government with Arabs

Nearly 60% of respondents oppose minority government supported by Joint Arab List - including 44% of Blue and White voters.

A survey by veteran pollster Meno Geva for Galei Zahal Radio showed that 44% of Blue and White voters oppose the formation of a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List.

Such a government would include the Yisrael Beytenu party, with the Joint Arab List remaining outside the coalition but voting with it on key issues to allow for the 61-MK majority needed to pass laws.

A full 59% of respondents voiced opposition to such a government, while just 34% said they supported the idea.

The poll also showed that 43% of respondents did not think the appointment of MK Naftali Bennett (New Right) as Defense Minister was appropriate.

Of those, 19% of Likud voters thought the appointment inappropriate, compared to 74% of Blue and White voters.