'Blue and White not ruling out Arab-backed minority government'

'I asked Blue and White if they're in talks for minority government - they said everything is on the table,' says Likud's top negotiator.

The Blue and White party is open to the possibility of forming a minority government, with support from the Arab Joint List party, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) claimed Monday morning.

Speaking with Kan Reshet Bet Monday, Levin, the chief Likud coalition negotiator, said that representatives from Blue and White told him that no options were being ruled out – including the formation of a minority left-wing government relying on the outside support of Arab lawmakers.

Levin claimed that while the Likud said during negotiations with Blue and White that it would accept major concessions, Blue and White had showed no flexibility or other signs it was prepared to make a serious attempt at forming a unity government.

The Likud negotiator added that when he pressed Blue and White officials on the matter, asking them at Sunday’s meeting whether they were serious about forming a unity government or were pursuing a second line of negotiations with the aim of forming a minority government, Blue and White’s representatives told him that ‘everything is on the table.’

Should Blue and White form a minority government with the Joint List’s backing, Levin believes the Likud will be able to bring down the government relatively early on in its term.

“If something like that happens, we will go to the opposition, and I’m certain that very quickly we’ll topple the government.”