Report: Anti-tank missile fired at IDF vehicle

Terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli vehicle Wednesday, Arab media outlets reported.

According to a report by Ma’an, terrorists fired a Russian-made 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missile at an IDF vehicle just east of the northern Gaza border, along the Israel-Gaza frontier.

The IDF has denied the claims.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip have used Kornet anti-tank missiles against Israeli targets in the past, including during the 2014 Gaza war.

Last November, terrorists in Gaza fired a Kornet missile at a car in southern Israel, killing one.

The Lebanese terror group Hezbollah has also used Kornet missiles against Israeli targets, including during the 2006 Lebanon war and during a cross-border attack earlier this year.