Fires in Maroun Al-Ras, Lebanon after IDF retaliates for missile attacks

The Hezbollah terrorist organization published what it claimed to be footage of yesterday's attack on an Israeli army base.

The footage was aired on the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar Lebanese news network.The video purports to show a missile being launched towards a moving armored vehicle before an explosion sends large clouds of white smoke into the sky.

Al-Manar's presenter said two Kornet anti-tank missiles had been fired at the target, 1.5 kilometers (one mile) from the shared frontier.