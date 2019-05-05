Israeli man killed after rocket hits car

An Israeli man was critically injured Sunday afternoon, when a rocket fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip hit his car in southern Israel.

The incident occurred in the Shaar HaNegev district in the vicinity of Kitbbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, when a rocket made a direct hit on a private vehicle, destroying the car and leaving the driver critically injured. Hospital officials at Barziliai hospital in Ashkelon later said that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, who is said to be about 60 years of age, was treated at the scene by MDA emergency first responders before being evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

“When we got to the scene on Route 34,” said MDA paramedic Ravit Martinez, “we saw a car that had been completely crushed after it had been directly hit by a rocket. Next to it there was a man about 60 years of age lying down unconscious. He was suffering from shrapnel wounds and heavy blood loss. We provided life-saving treatment, loaded him onto a mobile intensive care unit, and continued to perform resuscitation techniques on him as we evacuated him to the hospital while he was in critical condition.”

Following the attack, police closed Route 34 to traffic in both directions in the Yad Mordechai area, up to the Shaar HaNegev junction.