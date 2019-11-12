US Vice President Mike Pence expresses support for Israel after hundreds of rockets are fired from Gaza.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday commented on the launching of hundreds of rockets by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

"The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians. It's clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel's right to defend itself," he wrote on Twitter.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also stressed Israel’s right to defend itself against the rocket fire.

"Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome," he tweeted.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman earlier expressed his support for the Jewish State following the rocket fire on Israel.

"Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran, is again attacking Israel with 100’s of missiles aimed at civilians. We stand w our friend & ally Israel at this critical moment & support Israel’s right to defend itself & bring an end to these barbaric attacks," Friedman stated.

Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz added, "The US fully supports our partner & ally Israel in their fight against terrorism and the terrorist group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)."

"The Administration strongly condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians and continues to monitor the situation. It's clear that the main obstacles holding Gazans back are Hamas and PIJ who put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza."