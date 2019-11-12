US Ambassador to Israel David Firedman expressed his support for the Jewish State following the launching of hundreds of rockets by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

"Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamist terrorist org backed by Iran, is again attacking Israel with 100’s of missiles aimed at civilians. We stand w our friend & ally Israel at this critical moment & support Israel’s right to defend itself & bring an end to these barbaric attacks," Friedman stated.

Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz added: "The US fully supports our partner & ally Israel in their fight against terrorism and the terrorist group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)."



"The Administration strongly condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians and continues to monitor the situation. It's clear that the main obstacles holding Gazans back are Hamas and PIJ who put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza."

Islamic Jihad, the terror organization responsible for the rocket attacks, has said explicitly that it is not interested in calm. Instead, the organization has promised to "hit the Zionist enemy until they beg for a ceasefire," in retaliation for a targeted elimination of a key Islamic Jihad terrorist responsible for attacks on Israeli civilians, who was planning additional attacks at the time of his death.