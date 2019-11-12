Escalation in the south

Sirens sounded in number of communities in Gaza envelope. IDF continues to attack terrorist targets in Gaza.

מטח רקטות לעבר עוטף עזה

The rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory continued on Tuesday evening. Sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and in a number of communities in the Gaza envelope.

Among the communities in which sirens were heard: Nahal Oz, Saad, Kfar Aza, Nirim, Ein Hashlosha, Nir Yitzhak and Sde Nitzan.

תקיפות צה"ל ברצועה

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to attack from the air terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that have been attacked in recent hours: An underground launching pad belonging to the Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza from which rockets were launched earlier toward Israeli territory, an observation post used by the terrorist organization, an underground site for production of weapons and underground military infrastructure.

The Palestinian Authority “ministry of health” reported that three people were killed in IDF air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday evening.

As of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 190 rockets had been fired at Israel from Gaza, according to the IDF.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 90% of the rockets which were fired at populated areas. According to the IDF, about half of the rockets exploded in open areas.