Greece to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

Greece will adopt anti-Semitism definition which includes the way anti-Semitism relates to criticism of Israel.

Greece will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced, according to JTA.

Mitsotakis made the announcement on Friday during a meeting at his office with President of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece David Saltiel, and the head of the Greek Delegation to the IHRA, Dr. Efstathios Lianos Liantis.

Mitsotakis assigned the country’s vice president, Panagiotis Pikrammenos, oversight of the project as well as coordinating and supervising the integration of the IHRA definitions into domestic legislation and education.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of anti-Semitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way anti-Semitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism has been adopted by a number of countries in recent years, including Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and, most recently, Canada.

In 2017, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution calling on member states and their institutions to apply the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

In June, the Organization of American States also said it will adopt the IHRA definition.