Czech Parliament recognizes int'l definition of anti-Semitism

The lower house of the Czech Parliament recognized the international definition of anti-Semitism, JTA reported on Sunday.

The resolution to recognize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism passed on Friday during a session to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The definition, which has been adopted by the governments of several European countries, is non-binding.

The IHRA is an intergovernmental organization promoting education about the Holocaust.

Its definition of anti-Semitism includes classic forms of anti-Semitism, but also offers examples of modern manifestations, such as targeting all Jews as a proxy for Israel, denying Jews the right to a homeland and using historical anti-Semitic images to tarnish all Israelis.

Several countries in Europe have already adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, including Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria.

In 2017, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution calling on member states and their institutions to apply the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.