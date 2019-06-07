OAS to adopt IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The Organization of American States will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism, the group’s head said, according to JTA.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro made the announcement on Tuesday in Washington, becoming the first Latin American leader to do so.

He also called Hezbollah “a terrorist organization” as he accepted the Champion of Democracy Award from the American Jewish Committee on the last day of its annual Global Forum.

The definition includes some examples of anti-Israel vitriol, but states that criticism of Israel that is comparable to criticism of any other country does not constitute anti-Semitism.

Several countries in Europe have already adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, including Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

In 2017, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution calling on member states and their institutions to apply the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced he would have his country adopt the IHRA definition to combat the rising tide of anti-Semitism in his country.

“The international community has a responsibility to counter anti-Semitism and xenophobia,” Almagro said in making the announcement, adding, “There is absolutely no excuse for inaction or denial.”

In criticizing Iran and Hezbollah, Almagro said that they have a solid base of operations in South America,” and have found “fertile ground to operate in Cuba and Venezuela.”

He called the July 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires the “worst terrorist act in the history of Argentina and the largest Jewish death toll from anti-Semitic terrorism outside Israel since World War II.”

Iran and Hezbollah are linked to the attack as well as a 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.