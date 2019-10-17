Turkey agrees to ceasefire

Turkish President agrees to begin ceasefire in 120 hours after meeting US Vice President Mike Pence.

Turkish President Recp Tayyip Erdogan agreed to a cease-fire in northern Syria following his meeting with US President Mike Pence Thursday.

Turkey will suspend its operations to allow the Kurdish YPG forces to withdraw from the designated safe zone.

US President Donald Trump hailed the cease-fire agreement.

"Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved!" the president tweeted.

The cease-fire will go into effect in 120 hours.