Erdogan: Turkish army has begun operation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Wednesday that Turkish military activity in Syria has begun.
"Our Air Force, together with the National Army, has launched a 'Peace Spring' operation in northern Syria against Kurdish and ISIS terrorists," Erdogan wrote in his Twitter account. .
The Turkish president also explained: "The operation will counter terrorist threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a buffer zone that will allow the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. We will safeguard Syria's territorial integrity and free local communities from terrorists."
