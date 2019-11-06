A celebration of faith: Rina Shnerb's brother turns bar mitzvah

הרב איתן שנרב ובניו מבצעים את השיר 'הנני רופא לך'

The Shnerb family on Monday celebrated the bar mitzvah of their son Aharon, two and a half months after their 17-year-old daughter Rina was murdered in a terror attack.

Attending the bar mitzvah were Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Tzfat and son of late Sephardic Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu; Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon; Lod Mayor Yair Revivo; friends, and family members.

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, father of the bar mitzvah boy, spoke about the song which he said "has accompanied him in a special way since Rina was murdered."

"This song gives me the strength to both laugh and cry," he said, singing the Mordechai Ben David song "Hinenei rofei lach" with the brothers.

Rabbi Shnerb and his 19-year-old son Dvir were injured in the terror attack which killed Rina. Rabbi Shnerb was released from the hospital within the week, and Dvir was released a week after that.

A few days after his release - two weeks after the terror attack - Dvir received his certification as a medic.





Loading....



